Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 Review
ROG’s new product cycle has been released. Starting with the ROG Strix SCAR 18 which is built to be one of the best gaming laptops this generation.
It has the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor making it one of the best CPUs and the top end Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, so it’s safe to say that the ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a performance king.
Design
From a design perspective, the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 has a new design language with the simple goal to impress anyone that looks at it.
Besides being incredibly bold, the ROG Strix SCAR 18’s design sees a sharper body design and a rear glow RGB panel. If you’re a gamer and want your RGB to speak your mood, the Strix SCAR 18 has you covered. It also has a per-key RGB illumination on the keyboard. The keyboard is semi-translucent giving that industrial look on top of it. It’s also one of the few laptops that have a complete number pad next to the main keyboard, along with a trackpad now 10 per cent larger to facilitate hand gestures and movements better.
Display and Sound
When it comes to graphically demanding PC games, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 provides the best motion and image clarity for an optimal gaming experience.
Thanks to its Nebula display, the Strix SCAR 18 offers exceptional motion and clarity for PC gaming. It's 18-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio QHD panel produces deep blacks and vivid colors, along with Dolby Vision and Adaptive-Sync support. This remarkable display also boasts an impressive 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and solid 500 nits of brightness for those gaming titles to really shine out.
Audio-wise, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 includes two tweets and two downward firing woofers that create an authentic sound stage for your games. Hi-Res audio support ensures you hear music in the same quality it was recorded whereas Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation helps to reduce background noises in both incoming and outgoing audio. The latter is a great way to make sure that your calls, chats and streams remain distraction-free.
Performance
The ROG Strix SCAR 18 has a massive power boost compared to last year’s model. It’s got a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads and Nvidia’s the latest released best in class mobile graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090.
It can run games on max settings and you’ll even be able to experience Nvidia’s DLSS work so well with certain titles that look best on the display. Moreover, the new Strix SCAR 18 powered by GeForce RTX 4090 can outperform up to 3x more power efficient than the previous generation.
It’s impressive chassis design means that even under intense workloads, the laptop’s cooling works amazingly quickly. It will handle everything from the latest titles in 2023 and of course productivity which means editing high resolution video will be a solid experience overall. Battery recharges from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes which is impressive and the laptop speakers which are Dolby certified provide crisp audio as well.
There’s very little to fault ROG here and we have nothing but commendations to give for making the Strix SCAR much more powerful this time around. There are very few laptops that can provide the performance without the compromise and the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 does just that.
Verdict
The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 packs in a lot of performance and keeps cool under pressure. It’s a massive step up from the 2022 version in every way.
It’s a perfect desktop replacement laptop providing a mix of portability with its weight, the top end configuration you get, and the form factor its built in. This is a laptop that goes beyond gaming and can really power you through some creative applications and content creators will be seen using this machine for everyday tasks from video editing to streaming and of course, gaming.
The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is an excellent value proposition and as usual ROG continues to impress us with one of the best laptops we’ve seen this year.
It is currently available at all leading retailers in the UAE starting at Dh 17,099.