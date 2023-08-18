ASUS and BAPE drop Vivobook S 15 OLED limited edition in UAE
A revolutionary blend of tech and fashion sees unique BAPEpatterns on the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED and bundled accessories for a one-of-a-kind limited edition
ASUS today unveiled the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE edition, a remarkable collaboration with renowned streetwear fashion brand, A BATHING APE (BAPE). The dedicated launch event was streamed online, and this limited-edition laptop is set to captivate streetwear enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals alike. It's the first-ever laptop bundle to feature an exclusive BAPE® camo pattern.
Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE edition offers a truly unique and sought-after aesthetic, with never-before-seen patterns inspired by the iconic BAPE camouflage design. Available in the UAE with the captivating green camo colour, the pattern adorns not only the laptop but also the accompanying accessories, which include a figurine, a mouse, a carry bag, and a set of stickers. This comprehensive bundle truly captures the essence of the distinctive BAPE® style.
As well as boasting an eye-catching appearance, the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition is also an Intel® Evo™-certified powerhouse, with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core™ i9-13900H processor, delivering unrivalled speed and efficiency. With 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and a stunning 2.8K 120 Hz OLED display, this laptop ensures a visually immersive and responsive experience. Its long-lasting 75 Wh battery empowers users to accomplish their tasks with ease, no matter where they are, while exuding a remarkable sense of style.
Unmatched style and innovation
BAPE® and ASUS both attach great importance to their communities and in the spirit of unity this unique collaboration between ASUS Vivobook and BAPE® seamlessly merges fashion and technology, resulting in an extraordinary and exclusive product. "We are thrilled to announce the exceptional partnership between ASUS Vivobook and A BATHING APE® - a collaboration that embodies the spirit of streetwear and pushes the boundaries of design. This marks the debut of both the first-ever BAPE® laptop and the first-ever streetwear-inspired laptop to our Vivobook series," said Galip Fu, ASUS Global Marketing Director, Consumer PC.
The limited-edition Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition bundle features a metallic lid that sports an intricate BAPE® x ASUS-designed photo-light-etched linear camo pattern. There's also a reflective logo tag, which gives the laptop a discrete and premium touch. Taking the design to another level, the laptop itself features exclusive BAPE® design elements on the touchpad, the bottom of the device and the palm rest area. These distinctive touches add to the laptop's unique limited-edition appeal, making it a standout device that truly embodies the collaboration between ASUS Vivobook and BAPE®.
Exclusive accessories
To give it a true 'wow' factor, Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition in UAE comes with an exclusive accessory bundle patterned in green camo for the Midnight Black model. This captivating camo design - specially created for this collaboration - embodies a perfect fusion of timeless aesthetics and playful charm. At its core, it features the classic BAPE® ABC camo pattern, renowned for its enduring appeal and versatility. To infuse a delightful twist into the design, BAPE® has introduced the beloved BABY MILO® Friends characters, injecting a sense of joy and whimsy.
This design is also used for the unique carry bag co-created by ASUS Design Center and BAPE®, which not only protects the laptop from accidents but also adds a touch of individuality to the device. With its 180° opening and multiple pockets, it provides convenient storage for accessories such as the mouse, power adapter, and more, ensuring that users can easily take everything they need wherever they go.
Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition goes beyond just a standard laptop by offering a range of exclusive accessories and intricate design details. This collaboration between ASUS Vivobook and BAPE ensures that every aspect of the user experience is carefully crafted and infused with a touch of individuality and limited-edition charm.
Work and play with ease
Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition is also a powerhouse that's an exceptional choice for a wide range of tasks, whether it's working, studying, or gaming.
The 2.8K 120 Hz OLED NanoEdge display takes visual immersion to new heights. With its impressive resolution and high refresh rate, users can enjoy stunning visuals with vibrant colours, sharp details, and smooth motion. Whether working on graphic-intensive projects, watching movies, or gaming, the display ensures an immersive and visually captivating experience.
Powered by up to an eight-core Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE edition delivers exceptional performance and responsiveness. With clock speeds of up to 5.4 GHz, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks, such as video editing and heavy multitasking. The processor's power and efficiency make it ideal for anyone who requires fast and reliable performance.
To further enhance the user experience, the laptop boasts an impressive 75 Wh battery that ensures productivity without the need for frequent charging. Whether working remotely, attending classes, or enjoying extended gaming sessions, users can rely on the Vivobook S 15 OLED BAP edition to keep up with their tasks and entertainment needs.
A collaboration to WOW THE WORLD
The collaboration between ASUS Vivobook and BAPE holds special significance as BAPE celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE Edition pays tribute to the enduring legacy of both brands by combining cutting-edge technology with the iconic BAPE style. By blending fashion-forward aesthetics with powerful performance, ASUS Vivobook and BAPE are poised to amaze the world with this exclusive collaboration.
Availability and pricing
Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE edition is available for pre-order in the UAE exclusively from Virgin Megastore and ASUS Eshop, priced at Dh 4,999.