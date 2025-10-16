As companies race to adopt AI, they must navigate a sharp rise in cyber threats

With cyber threats on the rise, organisations should invest in predictive threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, and zero-trust environments to safeguard data integrity. AI can play a powerful role here, detecting anomalies and responding faster than traditional systems. However, it also introduces new vulnerabilities, so testing and governance become critical, an expert said.

“For companies in the UAE, the key is to align AI adoption with clear business priorities, rather than pursuing technology for technology’s sake. Investing wisely in AI starts with getting the fundamentals right, such as building robust data foundations, ensuring data quality, and implementing strong governance frameworks. Without trustworthy data, even the most advanced AI models will fail to deliver meaningful insights,” Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, told Khaleej Times.

PwC guides organisations to begin their AI journey by focusing on real, measurable business challenges before selecting any technology solution. “Wise investment is about building the right capabilities, governance frameworks, and a workforce empowered to work confidently alongside AI. Our approach emphasises combining data, strategy, and human insight to unlock sustainable value and long-term competitive advantage, rather than short-term visibility. We call it ‘human-led, tech-powered’,” Anderson said.

One of the biggest blind spots is assuming that technology alone drives transformation. Many organisations invest heavily in tools but overlook the readiness of their data, systems, and people. Reliable data is often fragmented, which limits the accuracy and trustworthiness of AI outputs.

Another blind spot is neglecting change management. Employees need to understand how AI fits into their roles and how it enhances their contribution. Without proper communication and training, resistance can undermine progress. Finally, governance is often treated as an afterthought. AI systems must be transparent, auditable, and accountable to avoid ethical or reputational risks.

Innovation and governance reinforce one another, Anderson stressed. “Innovation thrives where there is trust, and trust comes from clear standards and ethical oversight. The most advanced organisations in the region are those that experiment boldly but within a structured framework. A practical model involves establishing a dedicated committee that defines ethical boundaries, monitors performance, and ensures compliance. Within that structure, teams should be encouraged to explore new ideas and test them safely,” Anderson said.

In the UAE, where innovation is moving at extraordinary speed, responsible AI means aligning technological ambition with the country’s values: transparency, inclusion, and long-term vision. The UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 has already set a strong foundation for this by putting people and ethics at the centre of transformation.

“Responsible AI adoption, in our view, is about ensuring that progress is built on trust. This includes designing inclusive algorithms, monitoring outcomes for bias, and building teams that reflect the diversity of the region. It also involves collaboration between business, government, and academia to establish standards that safeguard public trust,” Anderson said.

PwC’s recent global research, Value in Motion, shows that trillions of dollars of economic value are already shifting across industries as AI, climate change and geopolitics reshape how organisations operate and grow. The key for UAE companies is to identify where that value is moving, and to position themselves at the centre of that change, Anderson said. “There really is endless potential and this presents an unprecedented opportunity for local businesses to move from experimentation to leadership. By combining the UAE’s innovation-friendly policies with strong governance, data readiness, and responsible AI practices, companies here can capture a disproportionate share of this global value,” Anderson said.