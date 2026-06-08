As Apple's WWDC conference kicks off, investors want to know if AI will save Siri

Apple on Monday will test its standing in the AI race as executives kicked off its developer conference, with the company expected to showcase a long-awaited Siri overhaul and tools to tap the computing power of its 2.5 billion devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook launched the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference by saying the day's announcements will center on Apple Intelligence and Siri.

"We've always believed that technology should be personal, powerful and easy to use. The tight integration of our hardware and our software unlocks the full potential of each of our products," Cook said.

Apple's new iOS 27 operating system will extend back to iPhone 11 models, the company said, adding that the next version of its MacOS will be called "Golden Gate."

Apple also announced several updates to its child-safety features on Monday.

The new parental controls will, by default, allow children to access only the apps that are allowed by parents, the company said. Apple also said it is introducing a new "ask to browse" feature that will require children to seek permission for every new website they visit.

Apple said it is also adding new features to blur, by default, images of gore in messaging apps and alert parents, building on earlier tools that took such steps for images containing nudity.

The company said it was working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to create a guide for parents that helps them establish healthy digital habits for their children.

Apple has been seeking to close a gap with rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which have moved faster to embed “agentic” AI — software that can carry out complex tasks — into everyday computing.

The question is how far Apple is willing to go. The company has long kept tight control over its software and user data, and has taken a cautious approach to AI, leaning in part on partnerships, including with Google’s Gemini models, to power new capabilities. That caution contrasts with competitors betting on AI agents that could eventually replace traditional apps and reshape how people use their devices. Rivals such as Microsoft have teased a future where AI "agents" supersede traditional operating systems and apps, and Nvidia is working with PC makers to offer laptops that would directly target Apple's own high-end MacBooks.

"Agents are critical, as they can potentially become the primary touch point of how consumers interact with their devices," said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research. "The era of Agentic AI may pan out very differently from the way we think, but it's too big a risk to miss out and Apple must follow swiftly."

APPLE'S SPENDING PIVOT Apple’s slower approach, though, has meant the company has so far avoided the massive spending on data centers seen at rivals. But it may now be shifting gears, with financial chief Kevan Parekh saying on Apple's latest earnings conference call that the company would end its longtime goal of returning its spare cash directly to shareholders, signaling room for greater investment.

But in chasing AI, Apple possesses something held by few of its rivals: powerful chips in many of its phones and laptops that can run AI agents for free because consumers already paid for the computing power when they purchased the device. Apple also has a massive trove of personal data sitting on iPhones.

Transformation challenge

Analysts say Apple's challenge on Monday is to successfully let Siri, which Apple is rebuilding with help from Google's Gemini AI model, become smarter and more useful on the basis of that personal data.

"A more capable, context-aware, and everyday-useful Siri would be a game changer for Apple," said Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.

Analysts expect plenty of new features for developers, including new tools to let Siri talk to apps and new ways to tap in to the company's custom chips. But they also expect Apple not to dwell too long, if at all, on industry buzzwords such as "tokens" - a measure of AI computing that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang often mentions. Instead, Apple is likely to show customers what AI can achieve for them.

"The company’s historical strength has been translating complex technologies into intuitive experiences that customers actually use," Chatterjee said. Apple will "continue shifting the AI narrative away from technology toward an experience story, where success is measured by usefulness, simplicity and trust rather than technical specifications."