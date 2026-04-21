Apple's Tim Cook steps down as CEO: A look at his hits and misses

After nearly 15 years at the helm of the world's most valuable tech company, Tim Cook announced he will step down as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026, transitioning to Executive Chairman. Hardware veteran John Ternus will take his place.

Cook's tenure transformed Apple from a $350 billion company in 2011 to a $4 trillion tech giant today. But his legacy is a mix of revolutionary products, massive business growth, and some notable stumbles. Here's a breakdown of what worked and what didn't.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The products that worked

Hardware wins

Apple Watch (2015): Cook's first major new product category became the dominant force in wearables and pushed Apple deeper into health tech.

AirPods (2016): Despite initial mockery of the design, AirPods became ubiquitous and created an entirely new category of wireless earbuds.

Apple Silicon (2020): The transition from Intel to Apple's own M-series chips revolutionised Mac performance and battery life, cementing Apple's control over its entire hardware stack.

MacBook Neo (2026): Apple's new $599 entry-level MacBook, launched just months before Cook's departure, brings Mac to a more affordable price point. So far, it is a hit among users.

iPhone 4S (2011): Cook's first iPhone as CEO introduced Siri to the world.

AirTag and AirTag 2: Apple's tracking device ecosystem expanded the company's hardware portfolio into everyday accessories.

The products that missed

Vision Pro (2024)

Apple's Dh13,999 mixed-reality headset launched to critical reviews but failed to find mass adoption. The company has since scaled back production due to weak sales, with only around 400,000 units sold.

Apple Car/Project Titan (Cancelled)

After more than a decade of development and billions in investment, Apple cancelled its electric vehicle project titled 'Project Titan'. Over 600 workers were laid off when the project shut down.

Artificial Intelligence

Apple was notably slow to respond to the generative AI revolution, delaying major Siri updates, and innovation in Apple Intelligence, that would have helped it keep up in the AI race. The company scrambled to catch up while competitors gained ground.

Tim Cook leaves Apple richer and more powerful than ever before. He proved himself a masterful operator and business strategist, growing the company to unprecedented heights.

However, his legacy also includes expensive failures like the Vision Pro and Apple Car, and missed opportunities in emerging technologies like AI. Here's where John Ternus comes in.