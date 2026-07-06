Apple's iPhone Ultra could be the hardest iPhone to buy at launch

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone may finally make its debut later this year, but getting your hands on one could prove far more difficult than buying a regular iPhone.

According to respected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to have extremely limited inventory of its first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra, when it is unveiled, potentially leading to shipping delays and lengthy waiting times for customers.

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The report, highlighted by 9to5Mac, estimates that Apple will produce around 7 to 8 million foldable iPhones during the second half of 2026. However, only 500,000 to one million units are expected to be available during the third quarter, when Apple traditionally announces its new iPhone lineup.

By comparison, Kuo estimates Apple will have 20 to 22 million units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ready for launch during the same period.

The analyst believes the constrained supply means Apple could adopt a rollout strategy similar to the iPhone X in 2017. That device was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 in September but didn't go on sale until weeks later because of manufacturing challenges.

If history repeats itself, the iPhone Ultra could face shipping estimates of four to six weeks, or even longer, with supply expected to improve only towards the end of the year.

The foldable iPhone is widely rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch outer display, a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen, an ultra-thin design measuring under 5mm when unfolded, and a premium price estimated between $2,300 and $2,500.

For buyers in the UAE and other global markets, the report suggests pre-ordering may be essential. Kuo even warns that limited availability could encourage resellers to charge significant premiums during the first few months after launch.

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