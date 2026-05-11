Apple's iPhone 20: What the next decade of iPhones could look like

Apple's 2027 lineup could mark a massive shift for the iPhone. Next year will be 20 years since the original iPhone launch, and rumours suggest Apple is planning a commemorative device that pulls out all the stops, much like the iPhone X did for the 10th anniversary.

The iPhone X introduced the full-screen OLED display, Face ID, stainless steel frame, and wireless charging — features that became standard for flagship iPhones. The iPhone 20 is expected to be the next "major shake-up" in Apple's non-folding lineup, potentially showing what the next decade of iPhones will look like. Here are five interesting features that could change the iPhone completely.

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1. Curved all-glass display

The most prominent rumour involves a wraparound glass design with the display extending around all four sides, creating a truly edge-to-edge screen with no bezels or cutouts. One rumour claims the iPhone 20 will look like it's only made from glass, with no visible metal framing between the curved front and flat back panel.

2. Haptic feedback buttons

After years of rumours, solid-state buttons may finally arrive on the iPhone 20. These buttons would create smooth, uninterrupted sides with no protruding parts. With no moving components, they won't wear out like mechanical buttons. Haptic feedback will replace tactile clicks, and pressure sensitivity could enable new control options.

3. Under-display face ID, speakers, and selfie Camera

An uninterrupted all-glass display requires pushing Face ID hardware and the selfie camera under the screen. Rumours initially suggested the iPhone 18 Pro would feature under-display Face ID, but that's now expected to wait until iPhone 20. And, to achieve the wraparound glass design, Apple may also hide speakers under the display — technology the Pixel 5 used in 2020. This could apply to both top and bottom speakers, eliminating visible grills entirely.

4. 6,000 mAh battery, reverse wireless charging

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was the first iPhone with over 5,000 mAh. A 6,000 mAh battery in the iPhone 20 could deliver exceptional battery life, even with the power-hungry wraparound display. Also, leaker Instant Digital claims the iPhone 20 will finally support reverse wireless charging, potentially becoming the first phone to offer both reverse charging and Qi2 magnetic compatibility.

5. Ceramic Shield Ultra

The wraparound glass would need extreme durability. Instant Digital mentions a tougher glass dubbed "Ceramic Shield Ultra" that could withstand months in a pocket with keys without scratching.

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