Apple's iPhone 17 could break a 15-year record held by the iPhone 4

Apple's next iPhone launch could make history in an unexpected way.

According to a growing number of reports, the standard iPhone 18 may not arrive until spring 2027, marking a significant departure from Apple's long-established annual launch schedule. If that happens, the iPhone 17 could end up breaking a record that has stood since the days of the iPhone 4.

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The unusual statistic was recently highlighted by 9to5Mac, which noted that no flagship iPhone has remained Apple's primary smartphone for as long as the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 4's surprisingly long reign

The iPhone 4 launched in June 2010 and remained Apple's flagship device until the arrival of the iPhone 4S in October 2011. Because Apple shifted its iPhone launch schedule from summer to autumn during that period, the iPhone 4 enjoyed a run of nearly 16 months at the top of the lineup.

Since then, Apple has largely followed a predictable annual release cycle, refreshing its flagship iPhone every September.

The closest any model has come to matching the iPhone 4's record was the iPhone 11 Pro, which remained Apple's top-tier offering for around 13 months after the iPhone 12 launch was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why the iPhone 17 could overtake it

Multiple industry reports suggest Apple is preparing to split future iPhone launches into two waves. Under the rumoured strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone would launch during Apple's usual September event, while the standard iPhone 18 would not arrive until early 2027.

That would leave the iPhone 17 as Apple's newest standard flagship for roughly 18 months, surpassing the iPhone 4's record. According to 9to5Mac's calculations, the device could remain Apple's mainline iPhone for around 550 days.

Unlike the iPhone 4 era, however, Apple customers are unlikely to face a complete drought of new hardware.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone could still launch on the traditional autumn schedule.

For consumers in the UAE and elsewhere, that means Apple's most premium devices may continue to receive annual updates, even as the standard iPhone follows a new timetable.

Apple has not officially confirmed any changes to its release strategy. But if the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone 17 may soon hold one of the most unusual records in the company's history — the longest gap between standard flagship iPhone generations since the original modern iPhone launch cycle began.

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