Apple's foldable iPhone release date confirmed in new report

Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone remains on schedule for a September 2026 launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, despite recent reports suggesting potential delays. The device, which will mark Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market, is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year.

In his latest report, Gurman confirms that Apple is moving forward with plans to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September 2026, countering concerns raised by Nikkei Asia earlier this week. The Japanese publication had suggested that engineering challenges during the testing phase could push back the device's release date.

While Gurman acknowledges that the foldable iPhone's complex design may result in limited initial supply, he maintains that Apple intends to launch the device at roughly the same time as or shortly after the non-foldable models. However, with six months still remaining before the anticipated release, the final timing has not been locked down.

The launch of a foldable iPhone represents a significant strategic move for Apple, allowing the company to compete directly with established foldable devices from Samsung and several Chinese smartphone manufacturers. These competitors have dominated the foldable phone segment for several years, leaving Apple absent from this growing market category.

According to industry reports, Apple's foldable iPhone will feature several improvements over existing foldable smartphones currently available. The Cupertino tech giant has reportedly addressed longstanding screen quality issues that have plagued earlier foldable devices from competitors. It has also, reportedly, addressed durability concerns that have limited the longevity of some foldable phones on the market.

And most notably, Apple has made significant progress in minimising the visible crease that appears when the device is unfolded, a common complaint among users of current foldable smartphones. I am not really a fan of foldables, but I loved what Samsung had done with its Z Fold 7, and I am more excited to see what Apple does with it.

The September 2026 launch window suggests Apple will introduce its foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 generation. This strategy would allow the company to showcase both its traditional flagship models (iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max) alongside its innovative foldable design, giving consumers multiple premium options.

With half a year remaining before the projected launch, Apple still has time to refine the device and address any remaining engineering challenges.