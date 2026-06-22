Apple’s biggest year ever? 2027 could bring six new iPhones, Apple Glasses and more

Apple is reportedly preparing for one of the biggest product cycles in its history. While the company is expected to unveil several new devices this year, fresh reports suggest 2027 could be even more significant, with a wave of new iPhones, AI-powered wearables, smart home products and Macs on the horizon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, 2027 is shaping up to be Apple’s “biggest product year” yet. While Apple has not confirmed any of these plans, multiple rumours point to a packed launch calendar that could reshape several of the company’s key product categories.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The biggest change may come to the iPhone lineup. Reports suggest Apple could release six new iPhone models across the year. Early 2027 is expected to bring the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Later in the year, Apple could introduce its flagship anniversary lineup, including the iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max and a second-generation iPhone Ultra.

The iPhone 20 series is expected to mark the 20th anniversary of Apple’s smartphone and could feature a dramatic redesign. Rumours point to a quad-curved display with ultra-thin bezels, potentially delivering one of the most futuristic iPhone designs to date.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to play a major role in Apple’s future plans. Two long-rumoured AI-powered wearables are reportedly targeted for 2027: AirPods with integrated cameras and Apple Glasses. The smart glasses are expected to compete with products from Meta and Google, while camera-equipped AirPods could unlock new AI-driven features based on visual awareness.

Apple’s smart home ambitions may expand as well. Reports indicate the company is working on a premium tabletop home hub featuring a robotic arm capable of swivelling and tracking users around a room. The device would build on the rumoured HomePad platform expected to debut earlier.

Meanwhile, Apple’s transition to next-generation M6 chips is expected to continue with updated MacBook Air, iPad Pro and Mac models. New Apple Watch devices are also anticipated.

While plans could still change before launch, all signs point to 2027 being a landmark year for Apple, with innovations spanning smartphones, wearables, AI and the connected home.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.