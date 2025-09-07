  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.8°C

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Headlining the showcase on September 9 will likely be the iPhone 17 series, including the all-new iPhone 17 Air

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 4:23 PM

Top Stories

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Dubai: 22K gold prices hit all-time high of Dh400; is it time to sell or buy?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple’s upcoming “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, is shaping up to be a significant product launch, marking the beginning of a broader transformation of its hardware lineup.

What time does it start in the UAE?

The keynote kicks off at 10am PT, which translates to 9pm GST in the UAE.

Where to watch it live?

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Viral Turkish chef severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

WHO chief urges Israel to stop Gaza starvation 'catastrophe'

 

You don’t have to miss a second of the action. The livestream will be available on multiple platforms:

  • Apple’s official website (apple.com)

  • Apple’s YouTube channel

  • Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices

Khaleej Times will do a live blog reporting on all the announcements as they happen.

What to expect?

Headlining the showcase will likely be the iPhone 17 series, including the all-new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm, with a lightweight titanium-aluminum build and ProMotion display. While sleek, it’s expected to come with compromises like a smaller battery and a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models will also see major updates, such as ProMotion displays across the lineup, a higher-resolution selfie camera, and a redesigned Pro camera system boasting up to 8x optical zoom.

Beyond iPhones, Apple is set to refresh its wearable and audio lineup. The Apple Watch Series 11 may debut new health features, including blood-pressure trend detection, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumoured to add standalone satellite connectivity for emergency SOS and messaging. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 3 could introduce health-focused sensors for heart rate and body temperature, alongside a slimmer design and improved Active Noise Cancellation powered by a new H3 chip.