Apple's Awe-Dropping event: How to watch the iPhone 17 announcement live in the UAE?

Apple’s upcoming “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, is shaping up to be a significant product launch, marking the beginning of a broader transformation of its hardware lineup.

What time does it start in the UAE?

The keynote kicks off at 10am PT, which translates to 9pm GST in the UAE.

Where to watch it live?

You don’t have to miss a second of the action. The livestream will be available on multiple platforms:

Apple’s official website (apple.com)

Apple’s YouTube channel

Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices

Khaleej Times will do a live blog reporting on all the announcements as they happen.

What to expect?

Headlining the showcase will likely be the iPhone 17 series, including the all-new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm, with a lightweight titanium-aluminum build and ProMotion display. While sleek, it’s expected to come with compromises like a smaller battery and a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models will also see major updates, such as ProMotion displays across the lineup, a higher-resolution selfie camera, and a redesigned Pro camera system boasting up to 8x optical zoom.

Beyond iPhones, Apple is set to refresh its wearable and audio lineup. The Apple Watch Series 11 may debut new health features, including blood-pressure trend detection, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumoured to add standalone satellite connectivity for emergency SOS and messaging. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 3 could introduce health-focused sensors for heart rate and body temperature, alongside a slimmer design and improved Active Noise Cancellation powered by a new H3 chip.