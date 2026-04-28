Apple's App Store gets new monthly subscription model with annual commitment

Apple announced Tuesday that developers can now set up and test monthly subscriptions with 12-month commitments on the App Store, according to a report by 9to5Mac. This allows annual plans to be split into smaller monthly payments while requiring full-term user commitment.

Here's how the new subscription model works:

The new App Store subscription option enables developers to offer annual-style plans billed monthly, giving users more flexible payment options without reducing developer revenue predictability. Users can cancel anytime, but the subscription continues until all agreed-upon payments are completed.

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Subscribers can easily view completed and remaining payments in their Apple Account. The company will send email and push notifications to remind users of upcoming renewals.

The 12-month commitment subscription type is already available in App Store Connect and for testing in Xcode, though it hasn't launched publicly on the App Store yet.

Developers can begin implementing and testing this subscription model immediately in preparation for the worldwide rollout scheduled for next month, the report adds.

Worldwide rollout with key exceptions

Once iOS 26.5 and its counterparts release next month, the feature will become available globally to users running iOS 26.4 or later — with two significant exceptions: the US and Singapore.

Apple's press release does not explain why monthly subscriptions with 12-month commitments won't initially be available in these two regions, nor does it provide a timeline for when the feature will roll out there.

The new subscription option represents Apple's effort to balance developer monetisation needs with user-friendly payment flexibility, This may also potentially increase conversion rates for premium app subscriptions that previously required substantial upfront annual payments.

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