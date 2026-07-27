Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 tipped for September launch: What to expect

Apple’s next smartwatch refresh is taking shape, but anyone expecting a dramatic redesign may have to wait another year.

The company is reportedly in late-stage testing of three models: Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the Apple Watch Series 12, alongside the more rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4. Both are expected to be unveiled in September, although Apple has not officially announced its next hardware event.

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According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the focus this year will be on what is happening inside the watches. The Series 12 and Ultra 4 are expected to receive new processors promising better performance, following several generations without a meaningful speed increase.

That could be particularly useful as Apple adds more health analysis and software features to the Watch. The current Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 all use Apple’s S10 chip, which also appeared in the previous generation.

Health tracking is likely to remain the biggest selling point. According to 9to5Mac, supply-chain publication DigiTimes has reported that Apple is developing a new version of its high blood pressure notification technology, though it is unclear how it will improve on the existing feature.

Apple’s hypertension notifications are already available in the UAE on compatible models. The system studies heart-sensor data over 30 days and warns users about patterns associated with chronic high blood pressure; it does not provide a traditional numerical blood pressure reading.

A new Apple Watch SE is not expected this year after the SE 3 arrived in September 2025 with an always-on display, faster charging and the S10 chip.

Bigger upgrades may be further away. Apple is reportedly exploring a broader Watch redesign within the next two years, while non-invasive blood sugar detection remains targeted for later in the decade rather than the 2026 lineup.

Pricing, final specifications and availability remain unconfirmed.

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