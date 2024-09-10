Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner, lighter, with largest display yet

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:07 AM

Apple on Monday unveiled new devices, including the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, built for generative artificial intelligence and keeping up with the technology race.

Apple and technology companies around the world are racing to add AI to products, and phones are expected to be among the most important battlegrounds. The Cupertino, California-based company also is betting the AI feature will drive consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in iPhone sales.

The tech giant has a lot riding on the new iPhone 16 and hopes that customers are enticed to buy the latest models attracted by new AI powers. Although the focus has been on the iPhone 16, the tech giant also made major upgrades to its other popular products—watches and Airpods.

Apple unveiled new Watches and AirPods with health-focused capabilities, as well as hardware-design improvements. Apple highlighted the Watch's ability to discover longer-term health conditions such as sleep apnea as well as detecting and responding to emergencies such as a fall.

Watch Series 10

Apple has introduced a new titanium finish option for the Apple Watch Series 10, which is up to 20 per cent lighter than previous models and boasts a “carbon-neutral” profile, replacing the stainless steel finish found in earlier generations. The Series 10 maintains a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

The new model also features enhanced charging capabilities, with the ability to reach 80% battery in just 30 minutes, making it the fastest-charging Apple Watch to date. It offers an 18-hour battery life.

The Series 10 display will be up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle in order to improve visibility.

In terms of communication, the Series 10 incorporates a neural network to minimize background noise during phone calls, improving clarity for users.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Series 10 introduces advanced tracking for activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and rowing. It includes a Tides App and new sensors for measuring water depth and temperature.

Apple also introduced the first-ever glossy aluminum finish for Apple Watch in jet black. It is polished using silicon nanoparticles to result in a specialized surface shine. Other options for the device include rose gold and silver aluminum. The aluminum finishes weigh up to 10% less than the previous generation, Williams said.