Apple Upgrade lets you lease an iPhone from $17.99, but is it available in the UAE?

Apple has launched a new way to get an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch without paying the full price upfront, but customers in the UAE cannot use it yet.

Called Apple Upgrade, the programme allows eligible customers to lease selected Apple devices through Klarna. It launched in the United States on July 28 and is available through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app and physical Apple Stores.

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Monthly prices start at $17.99 for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch, $24.99 for a Mac and $11.99 for an iPad. Apple offers 12- or 24-month leases for iPhone and Apple Watch, while Mac and iPad customers can choose between 24 and 36 months. Trading in an existing device can reduce the monthly payment further.

There is one important distinction: Apple Upgrade is a leasing programme, not a conventional instalment plan that automatically leaves customers owning the device.

At the end of the term, customers can return the product, exchange it for a newer generation or make a one-time payment to keep it. Applications are handled by Klarna and involve a soft credit check, which Apple says will not affect an applicant’s credit score. AppleCare can be added separately but is not included as standard.

The launch also marks the end of Apple’s older iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments scheme for new customers in the US.

Is Apple Upgrade available in the UAE?

No. Apple has explicitly described Apple Upgrade as a US-only programme, and it does not appear among the payment options offered through Apple’s UAE online store. Apple has also not announced when, or whether, it will expand internationally.

UAE customers can still use Apple Trade In and monthly payment options offered through participating banks. Apple’s local store currently advertises qualifying credit-card instalments on purchases above Dh1,000, as well as a six-month, zero-interest option using Tabby Card. Unlike Apple Upgrade, these options are designed around purchasing the device rather than leasing and returning it.

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