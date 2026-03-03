Apple unveils new iPad Air with M4: Faster performance, AI upgrades and iPadOS 26

The new iPad Air comes with exciting upgrades, including more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 7:00 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Apple on Monday evening officially introduced the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, delivering a significant performance leap while maintaining the same starting price in the UAE.

Starting at Dh2,499 for the 11-inch model and Dh3,299 for the 13-inch version, the new iPad Air offers up to 30 percent faster performance than its M3 predecessor and up to 2.3x faster speeds compared to M1 models. Pre-orders open March 4, with availability from March 11.

M4 chip delivers major performance boost

Recommended For You

QatarEnergy stops LNG production after attacks on Ras Laffan, Mesaieed facilities

QatarEnergy stops LNG production after attacks on Ras Laffan, Mesaieed facilities

‘UAE will bounce back’: Billionaires, business leaders show confidence in Emirates

‘UAE will bounce back’: Billionaires, business leaders show confidence in Emirates