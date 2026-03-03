Apple unveils new iPad Air with M4: Faster performance, AI upgrades and iPadOS 26

Apple on Monday evening officially introduced the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, delivering a significant performance leap while maintaining the same starting price in the UAE.

Starting at Dh2,499 for the 11-inch model and Dh3,299 for the 13-inch version, the new iPad Air offers up to 30 percent faster performance than its M3 predecessor and up to 2.3x faster speeds compared to M1 models. Pre-orders open March 4, with availability from March 11.

M4 chip delivers major performance boost