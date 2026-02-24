Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia

Apple's Mac Mini announcement comes amid renewed uncertainty around tariffs. The United States has imposed a new tariff of 10% on all goods not covered by exemptions

  PUBLISHED: Tue 24 Feb 2026, 5:24 PM
Apple will move some production of its Mac Mini desktop computer to the U.S. from Asia, with a new manufacturing effort set to begin later this year at a facility in Houston, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday.

The company is also expanding the Houston facility to include a new training center for advanced manufacturing, and said its Houston operations will create thousands of jobs.

