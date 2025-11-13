Apple to launch iPhone Pocket on November 14: What is it and will it be available in UAE?

Apple will launch a new accessory on November 14 designed to hold an iPhone. Called the iPhone Pocket, this '3D-knitted' phone pouch is a collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake.

The iPhone Pocket has a ribbed open structure that fully covers your iPhone and stretches to hold more of your daily essentials. When you stretch the fabric, you can see what's inside and check your iPhone display.

According to Apple, customers can carry the iPhone Pocket in different ways: hold it in their hand, tie it to a bag, or wear it on their body. It comes in a playful range of colours, with the short strap available in eight colours and the long strap in three.

A piece of cloth

Crafted in Japan, iPhone Pocket design drew inspiration from the concept of “a piece of cloth” and reinterpreted the everyday utility of the brand’s iconic pleated clothing. The development and design of iPhone Pocket unfolded in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio, which provided insight into design and production throughout.

A user poses with iPhone Pocket in peacock.

A user poses with iPhone Pocket in cinnamon.

iPhone Pocket in pink paired with a black Issey Miyake handbag.

iPhone Pocket in black.

iPhone Pocket in lemon and mandarin.

iPhone Pocket in purple.

Availability

iPhone Pocket is a special-edition release and will be sold for a limited period of time. The short strap design is available in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black; the long strap design is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black. iPhone Pocket in the short strap design retails at $149.95, and the long strap design at $229.95.

Is iPhone Pocket available in UAE?

The iPhone Pocket will not be available in the five UAE Apple stores according to a customer executive. However, iPhone enthusiasts can still order it online and pick it up when visiting countries where it is officially sold.

Where is iPhone Pocket available?

Customers can purchase iPhone Pocket beginning Friday, November 14, at select Apple Store locations and apple.com in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Customers can mix and match different lengths and colours with their iPhone.

Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing’an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

Issey Miyake and Apple collaboration

The pocket is designed in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, who also designed Steve Jobs' turtle neck for the launch of the first iPhone.

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” shared Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of Miyake Design Studio.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way.’ The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at Issey Miyak — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

“Apple and Issey Miyak share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” said Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of Industrial Design. “This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognisable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items.”