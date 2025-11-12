Did iPhone Air fail? Apple to delay next version, the Information reports

Apple will not release the next version of the iPhone Air in the fall of 2026 as previously planned, the Information reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company launched the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner and lighter alternative within its flagship iPhone portfolio. The model, with a slim design, came with some trade-offs in terms of battery size and camera features.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Analysts said demand for the iPhone Air has been weaker than originally anticipated.

In October, the company said the iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China, following regulatory approval for eSIM services by those telecom operators.

Design and display of iPhone Air

The iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest iPhone, measures just 5.6mm thick and features a Grade 5 titanium frame, giving it unmatched strength with a high-gloss mirror finish. The phone’s innovative internal architecture maximises space for the battery, delivering all-day battery life.

Apple has added Ceramic Shield 2 to both the front and back, offering 3x better scratch resistance on the front and 4x better crack resistance on the back, making it more durable than any previous iPhone.

iPhone Air Camera

The iPhone Air comes with a 48MP Fusion main camera, equivalent to four lenses, featuring 28mm and 35mm focal lengths and 2x optical-quality Telephoto. Low-light performance is improved with a 2.0µm quad-pixel sensor and sensor-shift OIS. The updated Photonic Engine captures more lifelike details and vibrant colours.

eSIM-only

The iPhone Air adopts eSIM-only connectivity, saving space and enhancing security. eSIM simplifies travel and roaming, supported by 500+ carriers worldwide, and cannot be removed if the phone is lost or stolen.

Pricing in the UAE

The iPhone Air is shaping up to be Apple’s sleekest design statement in years — ultra-thin, powerful, and minimalist with its single-lens setup.

It will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Pricing starts at Dh4,299 in the UAE.