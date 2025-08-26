  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Apple to host special event on September 9, likely to unveil iPhone 17, watches

The tech giant is also likely to introduce an updated AirPods Pro during the same event

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 8:24 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

Apple said on Tuesday it would host its annual fall event on September 9, when the company is expected to unveil new iPhones, watches and other devices.

Tech enthusiasts and shoppers are eagerly awaiting the date, as the iPhone 17 series is expected to make its debut.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

As is often customary with a new phone launch, Apple is also likely to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and an updated AirPods Pro during the same event.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

All products are expected to share a synchronised release date. But its not just new devices; the tech giant may also showcase what lies beneath — its upcoming software.

 iOS 26 has been praised for its quick speed by early testers; the software is expected to ship pre-installed on the iPhone 17 models, along with being available for download on older devices, going back to the iPhone 11, according to reports.

(With inputs from Reuters)