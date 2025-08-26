Apple to host special event on September 9, likely to unveil iPhone 17, watches

Apple said on Tuesday it would host its annual fall event on September 9, when the company is expected to unveil new iPhones, watches and other devices.

Tech enthusiasts and shoppers are eagerly awaiting the date, as the iPhone 17 series is expected to make its debut.

As is often customary with a new phone launch, Apple is also likely to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and an updated AirPods Pro during the same event.

All products are expected to share a synchronised release date. But its not just new devices; the tech giant may also showcase what lies beneath — its upcoming software.

iOS 26 has been praised for its quick speed by early testers; the software is expected to ship pre-installed on the iPhone 17 models, along with being available for download on older devices, going back to the iPhone 11, according to reports.

