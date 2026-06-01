Apple smart glasses: Everything we know about the rumoured 2027 release

Apple's long-rumoured smart glasses may still be on the way, but fans could be waiting longer than expected. A new report suggests the tech giant has pushed back the launch of its first AI-powered eyewear, with the device now reportedly targeted for release in late 2027.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has hit several development hurdles that have delayed the project. Earlier expectations pointed to an announcement in 2026 and a commercial launch in early 2027. However, the latest timeline indicates the company needs more time to refine the product before bringing it to market.

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Despite the delay, the smart glasses project remains one of Apple's most important long-term initiatives. Gurman in his Power On newsletter reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook views the device as a major priority for the company's future, while incoming CEO John Ternus has reportedly played a key role in steering development over the past two years.

The wearable is expected to compete with products such as Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, but Apple appears keen to differentiate its offering through design and functionality. The report claims the glasses could launch with multiple frame styles, unique colours and integrated cameras.

Earlier reports suggested Apple has been testing several designs, including frames resembling classic Wayfarer-style glasses alongside slimmer rectangular and oval-shaped options.

The smart glasses are expected to include cameras for capturing photos and videos, built-in microphones and speakers for calls and media playback, and deep integration with Siri. The device is also expected to use multimodal AI, allowing users to interact with the assistant using voice, visual inputs and contextual awareness.

Looking further ahead, Apple reportedly sees the glasses evolving beyond a communication and AI device. Future versions could incorporate health-tracking capabilities and eventually gain augmented reality features designed to enhance how users interact with the world around them.

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