Apple briefly removes Telegram from App Store over child sexual abuse content

The app was unavailable for users in some countries for a short while before being restored

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 8:04 AM
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Apple said on Monday it briefly removed the Telegram messaging app from its App Store after a review found content that violated its guidelines "prohibiting child sexual abuse material."

Earlier in the day, a message on Telegram's Apple app store page read, "The page you're looking for can't be found."

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Telegram later said that its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not available.

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"Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," it said, without elaborating.

Apple said it restored the app after "the developer promptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it."

Telegram said on X, "Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated."

An Apple spokesperson did not respond to a request for further comment on the guidelines violation.

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