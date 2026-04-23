Apple releases iOS 26.4.2 to fix critical security bug

Apple has released iOS 26.4.2, the latest iPhone software update that addresses a critical security vulnerability where deleted notifications were being unexpectedly retained on devices.

Let's find out what's in the latest update:

Key security fix

The iOS 26.4.2 update includes bug fixes and security improvements, with Apple specifically highlighting a notification services vulnerability. According to Apple's security update webpage, the issue involved notifications marked for deletion being unexpectedly retained on the device due to a logging problem.

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Apple explained to 9to5Mac that the company became aware of reports indicating some push notifications from apps were being stored on-device even after users deleted them. This discovery prompted Apple to identify the bug and implement a fix in iOS 26.4.2.

Beyond simply fixing the bug going forward, the iOS 26.4.2 update includes a retroactive solution that automatically purges any notification copies that had been unexpectedly stored on devices. This ensures users don't need to take additional steps to remove potentially sensitive notification data that should have been deleted.

Apple's security documentation describes the fix: "A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction," highlighting the technical nature of the vulnerability and its resolution.

The notification deletion fix is available across multiple Apple operating systems, not just iPhones. The update is included in:

iOS 26.4.2 (latest iPhones)

iPadOS 26.4.2 (latest iPads)

iOS 18.7.8 (older iPhones)

iPadOS 18.7.8 (older iPads)

This broad deployment ensures users across different device generations receive protection from the notification retention vulnerability.

The bug carries significant privacy implications, as deleted notifications often contain sensitive information such as message previews, financial alerts, authentication codes, or personal communications. The unexpected retention of this data could potentially expose private information that users believed had been permanently removed.

How to download iOS 26.4.2

If you haven’t received the update automatically, you can install it manually by following these steps:

Open Settings Tap General Select Software Update Follow the on-screen instructions

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery before starting the update.