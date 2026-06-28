Apple raises prices in the UAE: How much will iPhone 18 Pro cost?

Apple recently increased the prices of several products in the UAE, a move that could offer the clearest indication yet that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup will also carry a higher price tag.

The revised pricing appeared Friday, June 26, on Apple's UAE online store, with some products seeing increases of more than Dh1,000.

Apple price hikes in the UAE

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip, which launched at Dh4,599 in March, is now listed from Dh5,499. Meanwhile, the 15-inch MacBook Air has risen from Dh5,499 to Dh6,299.

The biggest jump is seen on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, which now starts at Dh8,499, compared with around Dh7,199 when it first launched earlier this year.

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Why Apple prices are rising

In a report dated June 17, Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that price increases were “unavoidable” due to surging memory and storage costs.

“There’s less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases,” the outgoing CEO told the WSJ.

And a week later, Apple said it was raising its prices for MacBook computers, iPad tablets and other products worldwide.

iPhone 18 Pro price predictions: What to expect in the UAE

Analysts are now predicting that the next generation of iPhones, particularly the Pro models, which are widely rumoured to feature 12GB of RAM as Apple expands its on-device AI capabilities, will also be affected.

According to IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics Nabila Popal, the recent Mac and iPad price hikes suggest Apple may increase the price of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by as much as $200, double earlier expectations. Speaking to MacRumors, Popal said the days of modest $50 annual price increases may be over, particularly as premium devices become more expensive to manufacture.

If those predictions prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could start between $1,249 and $1,299, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin between $1,349 and $1,399 before local taxes and regional pricing are applied.

For buyers in the UAE, that would likely translate into another noticeable jump at launch, given Apple's recent pricing adjustments across its wider hardware portfolio.

If Apple passes on the full increase to UAE consumers, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Dh5,400 to Dh5,500, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at approximately Dh5,800 to Dh5,900. That would make them the most expensive mainstream iPhones Apple has ever sold in the UAE.

Beyond pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to introduce several significant upgrades. Industry reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and supply-chain sources point to a new A20 Pro chip, larger batteries, brighter displays, a variable-aperture camera system, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, and deeper Apple Intelligence integration through iOS 27.

Apple has not confirmed pricing or specifications for the iPhone 18 lineup, which is widely expected to debut in September. But with Macs and iPads already becoming more expensive in the UAE, prospective iPhone buyers may want to prepare for another premium flagship that comes with an equally premium price tag.

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