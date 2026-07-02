Recent data breaches? 7 Apple privacy features every iPhone user should know about

From large-scale data breaches to increasingly sophisticated phishing scams and security concerns, the past week has been another reminder that protecting your personal information is no longer optional. While no smartphone can eliminate every cyber risk, Apple includes several built-in privacy features that can significantly reduce your exposure if you know where to find them.

Here are seven iPhone privacy tools every Apple user should be aware of.

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1. Private Browsing in Safari

Safari's Private Browsing mode does more than hide your browsing history. Apple says it also blocks advanced trackers and fingerprinting techniques that websites use to identify your device. Private tabs automatically lock when you're away from your iPhone, adding another layer of protection.

2. Lock or Hide Sensitive Apps

If you occasionally hand your phone to someone else, consider locking or hiding apps containing private information. Hidden apps disappear from the Home Screen, Search and notifications, and can only be accessed using Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode.

3. Replace Passwords with Passkeys

Passwords remain one of the biggest security weaknesses online. Passkeys replace them with unique cryptographic credentials stored securely on your device. Because they aren't reused across websites, they're far more resistant to phishing attacks and credential leaks.

4. Protect Hidden Photos

Many people don't realise that the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in the Photos app are locked by default. Access requires biometric authentication or your device passcode, helping keep sensitive images private.

5. Review Safety Check

Originally introduced to help people experiencing domestic abuse, Safety Check also serves as a useful privacy dashboard for everyone. It lets you quickly review and revoke location sharing, shared passwords and app permissions from one place.

6. Control App Tracking

Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework requires apps to ask permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites. If you prefer not to be tracked, you can disable requests entirely in Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking.

7. Turn on Mail Privacy Protection

Many marketing emails contain invisible tracking pixels that reveal when you've opened a message and sometimes even where you are. Mail Privacy Protection helps block that by hiding your IP address and preventing senders from knowing if or when you've read an email.

None of these features can stop every cyberattack, especially if you're tricked into sharing information yourself. But together, they can make your iPhone considerably more private and reduce the amount of personal data exposed to cybercriminals.

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