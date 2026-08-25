Apple may drop new Mac mini ahead of September launch, Bloomberg reports

Apple is planning to launch a new Mac mini, nearly two years after the last edition, a Bloomberg report has said.

The tech giant seems to be rushing the Mac mini after it unexpectedly became a hit among people choosing to run their AI models on it locally.

While Apple declined to comment to Bloomberg, the media house reported that Apple has tested both M5 and M6 versions for the update.

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However, this isn't the only thing that's planned as part of Apple's newest lineup. The tech giant is also expected to drop a new iPad mini with an OLED display, by October, while its major product launch is set to happen next month.

Apple also seems to be gearing up to launch a new generation of MacBook Pro models with M6 chips. The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be one of the first machines with Apple's 2-nanometer chip technology.

Apple fans around the world are currently waiting for the likely launch date for the tech giant's new lineup.

While Apple is yet to officially announced the date, this is expected to be their biggest hardware launch of the year. According to Macworld, some of the biggest launches will include the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 18 Pro redesign, while meaningful upgrades will include the under-display Face ID, OLED iPad mini.

Meanwhile, the 2028 iPhone is expected to refine the dramatic design Apple is reportedly preparing for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027. That device could introduce an OLED display curving around all four edges, creating the appearance of an almost borderless slab of glass.

Apple is also evaluating tandem OLED technology similar to that used in the iPad Pro. By stacking additional light-emitting layers, the display could offer higher brightness, better efficiency and a longer lifespan. However, reports differ on whether the technology will be ready during 2028 or sometime later.

The Dynamic Island may shrink further as well. Display analyst Ross Young expects Apple to move more Face ID components beneath the screen in 2028, although the front camera could continue to require a small cutout.

Inside, high-end models are tipped to use an A22 Pro processor manufactured on TSMC’s 1.4-nanometre A14 process. TSMC says the technology can offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than its 2nm process, or consume up to 30 per cent less power at the same speed. Production is scheduled to begin in 2028.

As for the camera, Apple has reportedly evaluated a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, which would allow greater detail and more flexibility when cropping zoomed photographs. Both supply-chain reporting and analyst research have pointed to 2028 as the earliest realistic launch window.