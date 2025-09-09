  • search in Khaleej Times
Apple launches iPhone 17 Series: UAE pricing, pre-order dates and availability announced

Apple’s new lineup brings meaningful upgrades across camera systems, battery life, and performance, and the UAE pricing reflects small adjustments for the new Air and Pro models

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 11:04 PM

Apple officially unveiled its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its Awe Dropping event in California.

Customers in the UAE now have full details on pricing, colours, storage options, and pre-order dates. Here’s everything you need to know.

iPhone 17

  • Colours: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, Black

  • Storage options: 256GB, 512GB

  • Price: Dh3,399

  • Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time

  • Availability: Friday, September 19

iPhone Air

  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

  • Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

  • Price: Dh4,299

  • Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time

  • Availability: Friday, September 19

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver

  • Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

  • Price: Dh4,699

  • Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time

  • Availability: Friday, September 19

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver

  • Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, new 2TB option

  • Price: Dh5,099

  • Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time

  • Availability: Friday, September 19

What this means for UAE buyers?

UAE customers will be among the first in the world to access Apple’s latest devices. With pre-orders starting just three days after the keynote and availability one week later, fans should expect busy launch-day crowds at stores, especially at the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates Apple Stores.

Apple’s new lineup brings meaningful upgrades across camera systems, battery life, performance, and connectivity, and the UAE pricing reflects small adjustments for the new Air and Pro models.

Whether you’re eyeing the ultra-slim iPhone Air or the pro-level 17 Pro Max, now is the time to mark your calendar for pre-orders on September 12 and in-store availability on September 19.