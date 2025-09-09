Apple launches iPhone 17 Series: UAE pricing, pre-order dates and availability announced

Apple’s new lineup brings meaningful upgrades across camera systems, battery life, and performance, and the UAE pricing reflects small adjustments for the new Air and Pro models
Apple officially unveiled its iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its Awe Dropping event in California.
Customers in the UAE now have full details on pricing, colours, storage options, and pre-order dates. Here’s everything you need to know.
Colours: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, Black
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB
Price: Dh3,399
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time
Availability: Friday, September 19
Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Price: Dh4,299
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time
Availability: Friday, September 19
Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Price: Dh4,699
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time
Availability: Friday, September 19
Colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver
Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, new 2TB option
Price: Dh5,099
Pre-orders: Start Friday, September 12 at 4pm UAE time
Availability: Friday, September 19
UAE customers will be among the first in the world to access Apple’s latest devices. With pre-orders starting just three days after the keynote and availability one week later, fans should expect busy launch-day crowds at stores, especially at the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates Apple Stores.
Apple’s new lineup brings meaningful upgrades across camera systems, battery life, performance, and connectivity, and the UAE pricing reflects small adjustments for the new Air and Pro models.
Whether you’re eyeing the ultra-slim iPhone Air or the pro-level 17 Pro Max, now is the time to mark your calendar for pre-orders on September 12 and in-store availability on September 19.