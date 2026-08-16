Apple makes iPhone X, 2018 Macbook Pro obsolete: What it means for users

Apple has officially added the iPhone X and the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro to its 'obsolete' list. According to the company, products are considered obsolete when Apple has stopped distributing them for more than seven years.

The iPhone X was first introduced as a groundbreaking device in 2017 for the iPhone's 10th anniversary. It was the first phone to feature a "notch" on top of its display, and ushered in a new era of iPhones that were almost bezel-less, according to Mashable.

It was also the first introduction of Apple's Face ID facial recognition feature, replacing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

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Software updates dropped

The last major OS upgrade for the iPhone X was iOS 16, with Apple making iOS 17 unavailable for the device. The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is limited to macOS Sequoia, according to 9to5Mac.

What happens to obsolete Apple products?

According to Apple, the company discontinues all hardware service for products on the obsolete list. It also means that service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

However, for Mac laptops, products may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.

Vintage vs obsolete Apple products

The iPhone X and 2018 Macbook Pro were moved from the vintage list to the obsolete one. The vintage list consists of products that have not been distributed by Apple for more than five years but less than seven.

The iPhone models currently on the vintage list are:

iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED

iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Upcoming iPhones

Apple is rumoured to be staggering the release of its iPhone 18 series, with the chatter online pointing to higher-end models such as the foldable iPhone and the Pro series coming to the market this year, and the basic iPhone 18 being released next year.