'Peak brand delusion': Apple's new iPhone Pocket sparks viral meme fest

The minimalist pouch promises a "seamless blend of function and fashion," but online, it’s being hailed as Apple's most unintentionally hilarious product yet

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 11:06 PM

Much like every product Apple launches, their latest innovation, the iPhone Pocket, has also created a frenzy, with fans of the brand looking forward to getting their hands on it. The new accessory, to be launched on November 14 is a '3D-knitted' phone pouch made in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake.

While it may seem like a practical solution, letting you go hands-free while also flaunting a piece of couture, it has set off a wave of online mockery for its uncanny resemblance to a sock and exorbitant pricing.

The special-edition item comes in two versions: a short strap (priced at $149.95) and a long strap (priced at $229.95). While the short strap is available in eight colours, the long one has three hues.

The minimalist pouch promises a “seamless blend of function and fashion,” but online, it’s being hailed as Apple’s most unintentionally hilarious product yet.

Social media users wasted no time turning the launch into meme material. “$230 for a cut up sock,” one user wrote on X. “Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple.”

Another user said, "What am I looking at? Fashion? Phone sock? Iconic drop, or peak brand delusion?"

Some even compared it to the notorious yellow V-sling 'mankini' Sacha Baron Cohen wore in the first 'Borat' movie. Another post read, "iPhone Pocket: $150. Your gym sock: $0.15."

"You can buy an [A]ndroid phone for the price of an iPhone sock," read another post.

Technology analyst MG Siegler described it as “an insanely expensive sock” in his Spyglass newsletter.

Still, it is something many will aspire to own. Apple has once again showcased its knack for transforming ordinary objects into luxury collectibles, and sparking conversations worldwide.