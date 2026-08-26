Apple announces September 9 date for next iPhone launch event

The brand is expected to unveil its newest iPhone series and potentially its long-awaited foldable phone

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 8:23 PM UPDATED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 8:40 PM
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Apple will host its next launch event on September 9, senior executive Greg Joswiak said in a post on X, with the company expected to unveil its newest iPhone series and potentially its long-awaited foldable phone at the event.

The first foldable iPhone is expected to be a crucial landmark for Apple, with analysts saying the high-end devices would be the main driver of higher selling prices and margin growth for the company.

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The device is also expected to be Apple's challenge to the dominance of Samsung Electronics in the niche but growing foldable smartphone market.

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The launch would also mark new CEO John Ternus's first major event - Ternus is set to take the helm at Apple on September 1, as Tim Cook transitions to the role of executive chairman.

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