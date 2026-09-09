Apple's first foldable: iPhone Duo price in UAE; when pre-orders will begin

Apple today unveiled its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, with an entirely new design and exciting new tech to support it.

Initially rumoured to be called the 'iPhone Fold' or the 'iPhone Ultra', the newest foldable boasts of incredible features — including, it being the thinnest iPhone ever when opened.

Here's everything you need to know about the all new iPhone Duo including its features, price and availability in the UAE:

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iPhone Duo body

Crafted from grade 5 titanium, the iPhone Duo features a ceramic shield that protects the back while the 'Ceramic Shield 2' on the front has three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation.

iPhone Duo is also splash-, water-, and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The hinge is created from more than 100 components to support the center of the display, and allow it to open and close smoothly.

Display

The iPhone Duo boasts of being the thinnest iPhone ever when opened, with a large 7.6-inch inner display. This will make gaming, watching content and multitasking, a pleasure

Closed, the 5.4-inch outer display delivers 90 per cent of the screen area of iPhone 18 Pro in a compact, pocketable design.

Both displays share the same aspect ratio, so content scales proportionally, ensuring visual continuity.

Later this year, iPhone Duo will support Apple Pencil with USB-C.

48MP camera system, one hidden

The iPhone Duo features an advanced camera system with the new 48MP Fusion Main camera. Users can also get closer to the subject with an integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto.

The 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, is the same as on iPhone 18 Pro models.

Under the inner display, a new camera functions as the iPhone Duo is held open or propped on a surface for hands-free calls.

With Smart Take, users no longer miss out on being in the photo because they are behind the shutter or racing to beat a timer. On-device AI models running on A20 Pro analyze the scene in real time and automatically capture photos when subjects are posing.

Users can take a selfie with the higher-resolution rear cameras and preview their shot on the outer display.

Duo Preview shows the live preview on the outer display, helping subjects pose, check their framing, and guide the shot.

Battery life

The iPhone Duo features an advanced thermal management system with a custom-designed vapour chamber and a dual-battery architecture for an all-day battery life.

Price and availability in UAE

The iPhone Duo will be available in the UAE in two colours: star white and night sky. It will start at Dh8,499

Pre-orders in UAE begin on Friday, October 16, with availability of the phone starting Friday, October 23.