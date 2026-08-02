Planning your next iPhone upgrade? Here is what Apple may launch in 2028

Apple has not even unveiled the iPhone 18 series, but early reports are already pointing to a major set of upgrades planned for its 2028 smartphones.

The 2028 iPhone is expected to refine the dramatic design Apple is reportedly preparing for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027. That device could introduce an OLED display curving around all four edges, creating the appearance of an almost borderless slab of glass.

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MacRumors highlights a report from Korean publication ETNews, which states that the first version may suffer from brightness loss and distortion around its curved sections. Apple reportedly plans to address those problems in 2028 by replacing the screen’s magnesium-silver cathode layer with more transparent indium zinc oxide. The change could improve brightness consistency, reduce distortion and allow even slimmer bezels.

Apple is also evaluating tandem OLED technology similar to that used in the iPad Pro. By stacking additional light-emitting layers, the display could offer higher brightness, better efficiency and a longer lifespan. However, reports differ on whether the technology will be ready during 2028 or sometime later.

The Dynamic Island may shrink further as well. Display analyst Ross Young expects Apple to move more Face ID components beneath the screen in 2028, although the front camera could continue to require a small cutout.

Inside, high-end models are tipped to use an A22 Pro processor manufactured on TSMC’s 1.4-nanometre A14 process. TSMC says the technology can offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than its 2nm process, or consume up to 30 per cent less power at the same speed. Production is scheduled to begin in 2028.

As for the camera, Apple has reportedly evaluated a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, which would allow greater detail and more flexibility when cropping zoomed photographs. Both supply-chain reporting and analyst research have pointed to 2028 as the earliest realistic launch window.

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