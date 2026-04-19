iPhone 18 Pro: Will 'Dark Cherry' be the next Cosmic Orange success?

Following the massive success of the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange, Apple is reportedly developing at least three new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro, including a distinctive Dark Cherry shade and a Light Blue option reminiscent of earlier models.

Here's what we know:

iPhone 18 Pro colour options

According to a Macworld report, Apple is testing multiple colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro, including silver and dark gray options. The company is also experimenting with a dark red and light blue version of the upcoming flagship device.

While earlier reports indicated the hero color for the iPhone 18 Pro would be a deep red, the latest leak specifically identifies "Dark Cherry" as the expected flagship shade. Though less vibrant than last year's attention-grabbing Cosmic Orange, the Dark Cherry colour is expected to offer a similarly unique aesthetic.

The rumoured light blue colour is described as similar to the current Mist Blue shade available on the standard iPhone 17, potentially serving as a throwback to the iPhone 13 Pro. This softer tone would mark a departure from the bolder colours Apple has recently featured on Pro models.

Beyond these brighter options, Apple will likely launch the iPhone 18 Pro in a Dark Grey variant. While the company is reportedly testing a Silver option that resembles the current generation, sources suggest this colour is unlikely to reach production.

The Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup was a massive success; it may have looked underwhelming prior to its launch, but once the iPhone went live, it quickly became a fan favourite.

As for the upcoming lineup, the "Dark Cherry" is the most appealing of all the leaks so far. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in September 2026, following Apple's traditional release schedule.