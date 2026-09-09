Apple debuts iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Check UAE prices, pre-order dates

Apple's much-awaited annual product launch event unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, delivering the most advanced pro camera system in an iPhone, with an improved battery life and performance.

The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. Pre-orders begin Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18.

Both models feature a smaller and even more useful Dynamic Island, as well as A20 Pro and a next-generation vapour chamber that together deliver the highest sustained performance in iPhone history.

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Apple also unveiled a feature aimed at addressing growing concerns over AI-generated and manipulated images.

Here are the key highlights of the new devices, as unveiled on Wednesday.

Advanced camera system

The new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture is the most advanced camera Apple has ever made, bringing aperture control to iPhone for the first time along with even more creative control.

Six laser-cut blades smoothly transition between different apertures, making it incredibly easy to capture the best shot by automatically adjusting for depth of field and lighting. Combined with a new sensor that improves image quality, the result is better low-light photography, crisper detail in the back of group photos, and more unique shots.

Pro controls is a new customizable experience in the Camera app for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max that makes it easier for users to access their most used settings and introduces new options for manual control.

Introducing Apple Reference image

Users can now prove the authenticity of a photo taken on iPhone 18 Pro models with Apple Reference Image, powered by the new sensor in the Main camera that can sign every pixel it sees. Reference images can be viewed in the Photos app alongside the main image, like a digital negative, to visually compare the two assets and determine if any edits were made.

Redesigned Dynamic Island

The upgraded Dynamic Island can now show three Live Activities at once, while continuing to enable Face ID for securely unlocking iPhone 18 Pro models, authenticating purchases, signing in to apps, and more.

A20 Pro: More memory bandwidth

Featuring 50 per cent more memory bandwidth than A19 Pro, the new 6-core CPU features integrated Neural Accelerators and is faster than the competition, while the new 7-core GPU design is up to 40 per cent faster than A19 Pro — a significant upgrade for graphics rendering.

A20 Pro also features a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which accelerates on-device AI models and computational photography, and includes 32 total cores for double the AI processing power of A19 Pro.

New thermal management system

With new materials and three times more surface area than the previous generation on iPhone 17 Pro, the redesigned vapour chamber dramatically improves sustained performance and enables up to a 40 per cent gain over the previous generation — the highest sustained performance yet.

Improved battery life

iPhone 18 Pro models come with new battery designs that leverage powerful silicon efficiencies. eSIM-only models deliver up to 36 hours of video playback on iPhone 18 Pro and up to 45 hours of video playback on iPhone 18 Pro Max. iPhone 18 Pro can also charge up to 50 per cent in around 15 minutes, or wirelessly charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Featuring iOS 27

iOS 27 delivers an expansive set of improvements that make iPhone more responsive, reliable, and easy to use, along with refinements to the software design and more ways to personalize the appearance of Liquid Glass.

Additionally, powerful and simple tools, based on expert guidance, give parents more flexible ways to manage what their kids can see, who they can talk to, and when they have access. iOS 27 also introduces iPhone Handoff, which allows users with supported carriers to easily switch back and forth between two iPhone models with the same phone number.7

New accessories

iPhone 18 Pro models introduce a range of new Silicone Cases, TechWoven Cases, Crossbody Straps, and FineWoven Wallets — designed to complement the four new finishes. The Clear Case features an updated design and is now compatible with the Crossbody Strap and Wrist Strap.

The new Wrist Strap introduces a convenient, hands-free way to carry iPhone, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3. Woven with 100 per cent recycled polyester yarns and embedded with flexible magnets that keep it neatly fitted together, the Wrist Strap will be available in six colors: black, taupe, olive, crisp blue, magenta, and burgundy.

Pricing and availability

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.

Customers trading in iPhone 13 or later can get Dh640 to Dh3,260 in credit instantly.

US customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max beginning at 4pm UAE time on Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 25.

“This is the best Pro lineup we’ve ever made, with advancements across camera, performance, and battery. And we didn’t just make incremental improvements in these areas — we took huge leaps forward,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPhone 18 Pro makes it easy for anyone to capture stunning photos and videos using variable aperture, while providing more versatility for creators and more control for pros. Paired with impactful upgrades to Photographic Styles and powerful video capabilities, iPhone 18 Pro unlocks entirely new ways for users to express themselves," he added.