iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to launch in UAE: Can you buy one without pre-order?

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch across the UAE on Friday, September 18, following a pre-order window that saw strong demand across the region. Meanwhile some fans reported that the devices were sold out in less than 20 minutes.

One loyal iPhone fan even told Khaleej Times how ordering the device needed a detailed plan. Indian expat Abdul Rafeeque shared how he had logged in, linked his credit card and completed the trade-in estimate hours before the launch on Saturday.

As the iPhone fever reaches its peak, the question on everyone's mind, especially those who missed the pre-order window, is simple: can you still get one? Here's a breakdown of your options, prices, and what to expect at stores.

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Can I just walk in and buy one?

No. Just like last year, Apple is not offering walk-in purchases on launch day. Customers who pre-ordered for in-store pickup will be notified by email about the date and time when they can pick up their devices. They have a week from the availability date to collect them.

However, an Apple customer service agent told Khaleej Times that some extra devices may become available at stores after Friday, September 18, once all pre-ordered units have been handed out. Those walk-in customers can buy them on a first-come, first-served basis.

How much will it cost?

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 for 256GB, while the Pro Max begins at Dh5,499. Storage options go up to 2TB, with prices reaching Dh10,199 and Dh10,599 respectively.

There's also a trade-in option: depending on your current device, you could get between Dh160 and Dh3,260 in credit toward your new phone.

What are my options if I didn't pre-order?

For those determined to get the device on day one, the best bet is to check with official Apple Stores at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall or Al Maryah Island after the pre-order pickup window. Alternatively, telecom partners e& and du have limited stock available on plans. Noon minutes also has an option for buyers to pre-order but stocks on the platform are sold out.

Another reliable option for UAE shoppers to get their hands on the phone on the first day is to visit mobile shop retailers, especially in Deira and Bur Dubai. Several of them have placed orders and will have devices ready to be sold on the first day, however at a premium. ]

“We have placed pre-orders, and we have got messages and calls from those who are expecting to pick up the devices on the first day and want to sell it for a premium,” said Mohammed Shareef, owner of Extel Mobiles. “According to the demand, the prices will vary.”

Retailers like Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, and Virgin Megastore are also taking pre-orders, with some of them showing the delivery window to be on Friday, September 18.

What if I want the foldable?

Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, arrives later. Pre-orders open October 16, with availability from October 23. Its prices start at Dh8,499.