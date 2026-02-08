New Apple iPhone could launch this month: Expected UAE price, specs, release date

Apple may be preparing to launch its next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 17e, as early as this month, according to a growing number of reports and supply chain leaks. While Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air in late 2025, the absence of an iPhone 17e left budget-conscious buyers waiting.

That delay wasn’t unexpected; Apple introduced the iPhone 16e in February 2025 as a replacement for the iPhone SE, signalling a shift toward a more predictable annual “e-series” release cycle. If Apple sticks to that strategy, a February 2026 launch for the iPhone 17e makes perfect sense.