Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event is set for September 9, where the company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. True to form, Apple has yet to confirm any details, but leaks from TrendForce and reports from JP Morgan suggest pricing shifts and notable upgrades across the lineup.

Expected UAE pricing compared to iPhone 16 launch

Last year, the iPhone 16 series launched in the UAE at the following prices:

iPhone 16: Dh3,399

iPhone 16 Plus: Dh3,799

iPhone 16 Pro: Dh4,299

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Dh5,099

For 2025, if leaks hold true, the iPhone 17 series could look like this:

iPhone 17 : $799 (approx. Dh2,935) — in line with last year’s global pricing but likely closer to Dh3,399 in the UAE, similar to the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Air : $949–$1,000 (approx. Dh3,485–Dh3,670) — a new model expected to slot between the standard and Pro. In the UAE, this could start near Dh3,799, replacing the Plus tier.

iPhone 17 Pro : $1,099 (approx. Dh4,035) — likely to be priced around Dh4,399–Dh4,599 in the UAE, slightly higher than last year’s Pro (Dh4,299).

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199–$1,249 (approx. Dh4,400–Dh4,590) — in the UAE, could cross Dh5,299, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max launch at Dh5,099.

In short, the standard iPhone 17 may hold steady in UAE pricing, while the Air and Pro models are tipped for a Dh200–Dh300 jump.

For Apple fans, this year’s lineup promises meaningful upgrades — particularly for photography and display quality — but it may also come at a slightly higher cost, especially for those eyeing the Pro series.

With Apple’s launch just a day away, UAE customers won’t have to wait long to find out if the leaks line up with reality, and whether the iPhone 17 lineup lives up to its “Awe Dropping” billing.