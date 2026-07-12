Should you wait for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s how it may compare to iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro has been one of the company’s strongest flagship releases in recent years, but attention is already shifting to its successor.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch later this year, and while Apple has not confirmed anything officially, leaks and supply-chain reports suggest the upgrades won't be major.

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Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to look familiar. The iPhone 17 Pro introduced Apple’s large rear camera plateau and a 6.3-inch display, and the next model is not expected to move far from that formula. However, some reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could be slightly thicker, mainly to accommodate camera and battery changes.

The display size is also expected to remain at 6.3 inches, with ProMotion support and an always-on screen. The more noticeable change could be a smaller Dynamic Island, if Apple manages to move some Face ID components beneath the display.

Performance is where the iPhone 18 Pro should take a clearer step forward. The device is widely expected to use Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, likely built on a more advanced 2nm process. That should bring better speed and efficiency compared with the A19 Pro inside the iPhone 17 Pro.

The biggest upgrade, however, could be the camera. Reports suggest Apple is preparing a variable-aperture main camera for the iPhone 18 Pro. Unlike the fixed aperture system on current iPhones, this would let the camera physically control how much light enters the lens, improving portraits, low-light shots and depth of field.

Battery life may also improve slightly, helped by both a larger battery and a more efficient chip. Charging speeds, however, are not expected to change significantly.

For UAE buyers, the bigger question may be price. Several reports suggest rising memory and component costs could make the iPhone 18 Pro more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro.

So, should you wait? If you already own the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro, so far, doesn't sound like a meaningful upgrade.

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