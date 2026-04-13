Apple Glasses could be the next big wearable: Features, design and release timeline revealed

Apple could be preparing its next major wearable and this time, it’s not a headset, but a pair of smart glasses.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is developing its own smart glasses, internally codenamed “N50,” with a potential unveiling later this year and a release expected in 2027.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The glasses are expected to come in multiple styles, including Wayfarer-style frames, round and oval designs, and rectangular options inspired by classic eyewear.

Add to that a range of colours, and Apple seems to be aiming for both fashion appeal and functionality.

What will Apple Glasses do?

Functionally, these glasses are shaping up to be an always-on extension of your iPhone. You can expect features like Siri-powered voice interactions, music playback and phone calls, photo and video capture, and real-time notifications.

At the core of the experience is Apple’s next-generation Siri, which is expected to play a much bigger role across devices.

The real ambition lies in how the glasses fit into Apple’s broader AI ecosystem.

The device could continuously feed contextual data into Siri and Apple Intelligence, enabling smarter voice responses, real-time assistance, and context-aware suggestions. Think directions that adapt as you move, or subtle prompts based on your surroundings.

Apple’s push into smart glasses comes at a time when competitors are already exploring the category. While challenges remain, especially around Siri and wearable adoption, the company has a track record of turning scepticism into mainstream success. If the N50 delivers on its promise, Apple Glasses could be the next step in making technology feel less like a device and more like something you simply wear and enjoy.