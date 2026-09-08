Apple's first foldable iPhone may miss Face ID and telephoto camera: What to expect

Apple may be just a day away from unveiling its first-ever foldable iPhone, but the tech giant has yet to confirm whether the device is on its agenda.

Still, the rumour mill is in overdrive. Widely referred to in reports as the iPhone Ultra, the foldable is expected to open into a near-tablet-sized screen, cost upwards of $2,000 and mark Apple’s most radical iPhone redesign in years.

But there may be a catch. Despite its ultra-premium price tag, Apple’s foldable could reportedly arrive without two features many iPhone users now take for granted: Face ID and a dedicated telephoto camera.

No Face ID? Apple may bring back Touch ID

The biggest surprise is the reported absence of Face ID. Several recent reports suggest Apple’s foldable iPhone may use a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the side button, similar to the system already used on some iPad models. That would mean users unlock the phone by placing a finger on the power button instead of simply looking at the display.

But why would Apple ditch Face ID on what could be its most expensive iPhone yet?

The answer may come down to thickness. The foldable is expected to be exceptionally slim when opened, reportedly around 4.5mm, and Apple may not have enough internal space to fit the TrueDepth camera system required for Face ID. A side-mounted Touch ID sensor could be a more practical way to keep the device thin while making room for two displays, a battery and the complex folding hinge.

However, it would be a major shift for the iPhone. Face ID has been the default biometric system on flagship iPhones since the iPhone X in 2017, and it now powers everything from Apple Pay to password authentication and app downloads.

Touch ID would not necessarily make the device less secure, but it could change the everyday experience. Users may miss the ease of glancing at their phone to unlock it, particularly when the device is sitting on a desk.

A foldable that opens into a mini iPad

Apple is reportedly not working on a compact flip-phone-style device. Instead, its first foldable is expected to feature a book-like design, with a smaller outer screen for calls, messages and quick tasks, and a larger display inside for watching videos, reading, gaming and multitasking.

When unfolded, the device could offer something close to an iPad mini-style experience that still folds down to fit in a pocket.

Rumours also suggest that its iOS may feature more iPad-like app layouts, including easier split-screen multitasking, responsive layouts and sidebars when the phone is opened.

Apple’s big challenge: the crease

Every foldable phone has to confront the same question: can you see and feel the crease?

Apple has reportedly spent years working on a hinge-and-display system designed to make the central fold less noticeable than it is on many rival foldables. A durable hinge, reportedly using advanced metal components, is said to be a major part of the device’s engineering story.

That is likely why Apple has taken so long to enter the foldable category, while Samsung, Google, Huawei and other brands already sell foldable phones.

It may also miss out on a telephoto camera

The other potential compromise is the camera system. Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to have two cameras: a main wide camera and an ultra-wide camera.

Reports suggest it may not include a dedicated telephoto lens, meaning it could miss the optical zoom capability offered by Apple’s Pro and Pro Max iPhones. That would be a notable omission on a phone expected to cost more than $2,000.

A telephoto system needs physical depth inside the phone, especially for longer optical zoom ranges. On a foldable device already trying to be extremely thin, Apple may be prioritising the battery, hinge mechanism and two-display design over an extra camera setting.

For casual photography, that may not be a deal-breaker. A strong main camera and ultra-wide camera would still cover most travel, food, portrait and day-to-day shots. But users who regularly photograph concerts, sporting events, wildlife or distant subjects may find a future Pro Max iPhone more appealing.

A $2,000-plus iPhone?

Price may be the biggest barrier here. The foldable is widely expected to start at around $2,000 or more, putting it far above even Apple’s current Pro Max models.

For buyers in the UAE, the final local price, storage options, eSIM support, warranty coverage and availability will be key details to watch once Apple makes an official announcement on September 9.

The bottom line

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be one of the company’s most ambitious devices yet. But if reports are accurate, it may also come with some significant compromises, especially at a price that could make even the most premium iPhones seem relatively affordable.

Until Apple says otherwise, though, every one of these details remains a speculation.

Apple’s next special event is tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, at 9pm UAE time (10am Pacific Time). Apple has officially confirmed the date and time for its 'Surprise and Shine' presentation.