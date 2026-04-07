Apple could release 'iPhone Air 2' sooner than expected

While most of the spotlight has been on the iPhone 18 Pro and the rumoured foldable iPhone, fresh reports indicate that the iPhone Air 2 could launch as early as fall 2026, contradicting earlier claims of a delay into 2027.

The iPhone Air 2 has been at the centre of conflicting rumours in recent weeks.

Previous reports from The Information suggested that Apple was pushing the device to spring 2027 to allow time for a more significant upgrade, potentially including a second rear camera.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg later supported that timeline, although he expressed doubts about the dual-camera claim.

Now, a new update from leaker Fixed Focus Digital states that the iPhone Air 2 is still on track for a fall 2026 release, following Apple’s usual product cycle. The latest post reinforces that the device will “proceed with its standard product iteration cycle,” suggesting no major delays.

If accurate, that means Apple could unveil the iPhone Air 2 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and its rumoured foldable iPhone.

Unlike the more ambitious Pro and Fold models, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to be a more modest update.

Rumoured changes include internal performance upgrades (possibly the A20 Pro chip), minor refinements rather than a full redesign, and no second rear camera, at least for now.

This aligns with the idea that Apple doesn’t need extra development time, making a 2026 launch more plausible.

If the iPhone Air 2 launches this fall, Apple could maintain its traditional multi-device strategy, typically unveiling several iPhones at once.

However, there’s an interesting twist. The standard iPhone 18 model is now expected to arrive early 2027, meaning Apple’s fall lineup could lean more premium than usual. At this point, it's important to take all of this with a pinch of salt as new leaks and rumours continue to surface without any official confirmation from Apple.