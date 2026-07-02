Apple could launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro in early 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing a major refresh of its iPad and Mac lineup, with several new iPad Pro models and a new MacBook Pro expected to debut during the first half of 2027.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing four new iPad Pro models, alongside a new MacBook Pro internally codenamed K104. The devices are also expected to be among the first powered by Apple's next-generation M7 chip, which is reportedly on track for launch during the same period.

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While Apple has not officially confirmed the roadmap, the report suggests the company is continuing its annual update cycle for its premium productivity devices.

The current iPad Pro lineup was last refreshed in late 2025, while Apple introduced new MacBook Pro models earlier this year. Those machines arrived alongside the more affordable MacBook Neo, which uses an A18 chip originally developed for the iPhone.

The newly rumoured MacBook Pro is expected to be a fully fledged Pro device rather than another entry-level model, although Bloomberg says Apple is aiming to make it more accessible than some of its premium offerings.

The report comes as Apple continues to face rising component costs across the industry. In recent months, the company has increased prices for several Mac and iPad models in multiple markets, citing higher manufacturing costs and supply chain pressures.

Those increases have fuelled speculation that future Apple products, including the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup, could also carry higher price tags.

Beyond Macs and iPads, Apple is widely expected to have a busy 2027 roadmap. Industry reports continue to point towards the arrival of the company's first foldable iPhone, deeper Apple Intelligence integration across its ecosystem and new silicon designed to power increasingly demanding AI features.

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