Apple announces shutdown of free photo service from July 26

Apple device users have been asked to review their photo libraries, as the company has announced that it is shutting down its free 'My Photo Stream' service.
The service uploads photos from the last 30 days, up to 1,000, to the iCloud, so that they can be accessed across Apple devices.
This feature is being replaced by iCloud Photos, a service largely preferred by Apple users at this point. According to PCMag, this is because iCloud Photos supports videos as well, unlike 'My Photo Stream'. However, 'My Photo Stream' was a way to store images without using iCloud memory, which will no longer be available.
Apple recommends that its users save the images currently on 'My Photo Stream' to their devices, so that they do not get lost. According to macrumours.com, the service will be shut down on July 26, 2023, so the photos should be downloaded onto the devices by that date. This can be done by selecting images, clicking the 'Share' button, and then selecting the option to save images to the device's library.
Users can turn on iCloud Photos on their devices to access images from their iPhone, iPad and Mac.
