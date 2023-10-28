Apple announces second fall event on Oct 30; Will there be a new MacBook Pro?

Market interest rates remained high, which contributed to the financial uplift
Apple is set to hold its second fall event this year after the launch of their brand new line-up of iPhones, on October 30.
The tech giants had pinned a post on X, formerly Twitter saying to get ready for a "thrilling evening."
And according multiple media reports, the California-headquartered technology company could launch new MacBook pro and IMac models.
It is set to be held on Monday at 5pm Pacific Time (4pm UAE Time).
The Mac is celebrating its 40th anniversary since its launch.
It is being reported that the tech giants will be holding an online-only event and there will not be in-person attendance.
