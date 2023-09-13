Apple announces new way to charge iPhones with latest release

On Tuesday, the latest models of iPhone and Watch Series were revealed, along with new features and structural changes

By AP Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 8:34 AM

On Tuesday, Apple released the latest models of the iPhone and Apple Watch.

One of the biggest changes that Apple announced is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is switching to the USB-C standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

Apple is being forced to phase out the Lightning port cables it rolled out in 2012 because of a mandate that European regulators plan to impose in 2024.

Although consumers often don’t like change, the transition to USB-C ports may not be that inconvenient. That’s because the standard is already widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices people already own. The shift to USB-C may even be a popular move since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster data transfer speeds.

