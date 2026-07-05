AirPods with cameras? New iOS 27 leak offers fresh clues about Apple's next AI device

Apple's long-rumoured AirPods with built-in cameras may have just taken another step towards reality.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, developer Sam Henri Gold discovered references in iOS 27 beta 2 to an unreleased Apple device codenamed B790. While Apple has not confirmed what the codename refers to, the software strings appear to describe a product capable of capturing images from "cameras on either side of the user's head", a detail that closely matches previous rumours surrounding camera-equipped AirPods.

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The leaked code reportedly points to integration with Visual Intelligence, Apple's AI-powered feature that can understand objects and surroundings through a camera. On current iPhones, users can point the camera at an object to identify landmarks, translate text or ask contextual questions. Bringing that capability to AirPods would allow users to interact with the feature without taking their iPhone out of their pocket.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, another renowned figure in Apple news, previously said the Cupertino tech giant is developing AirPods equipped with tiny cameras or infrared sensors as part of its broader push into wearable artificial intelligence.

According to 9to5Mac, the internal codename differs slightly from Bloomberg's earlier report, which mentioned B798 rather than B790. However, that discrepancy could simply reflect different stages of development.

The new AirPods were previously expected to launch this year but are now believed to have been delayed due to software development challenges. Industry reports now suggest they could debut alongside Apple's rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone next year.

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