Apple AI smart glasses tipped for WWDC 2027 reveal with privacy-first design

Apple could unveil its first AI-powered smart glasses at WWDC 2027, giving developers an early look at what may become the company’s next major product category.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently targeting its Worldwide Developers Conference next June for the announcement, followed by a commercial launch before the end of 2027. The reported timeline is not yet official, and Apple has not confirmed the product, its name or its availability in markets such as the UAE.

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Unlike the Vision Pro, Apple’s first glasses reportedly will not place digital graphics directly in front of the wearer’s eyes. Instead, the display-free device is expected to use microphones, speakers and potentially cameras to support Siri, phone calls, music, photography and AI features capable of understanding nearby objects and locations.

The biggest unanswered question is what those cameras will be allowed to do. Apple is reportedly considering a camera-free version, as well as a system in which cameras can analyse the wearer’s surroundings for AI but cannot record photographs or videos. On-device processing and the absence of facial recognition or continuous recording are also being explored as Apple attempts to distance its glasses from the privacy criticism surrounding rival products.

According to 9to5Mac, a WWDC introduction would mirror Apple’s rollout of the Vision Pro. The headset was announced at WWDC in June 2023, with development tools released that month before the product reached customers in February 2024. That strategy gave developers time to prepare software, suggesting Apple’s glasses could eventually interact with third-party apps rather than functioning only as a Siri accessory.

Samsung, one of Apple's biggest competitors, announced its Intelligent Eyewear in partnership with Google Gemini as well as fashion houses Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. They're slated to release this fall.

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