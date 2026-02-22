Apple AI glasses: Release date, features and expected UAE price

Apple’s long-rumoured smart glasses may finally be moving closer to reality.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Apple is accelerating development on three new AI wearables: smart glasses, a pendant, and AirPods equipped with cameras. All three products are designed to push Siri deeper into everyday life, but it’s the glasses that are generating the most excitement for me, an avid user of the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.

Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming AI glasses. how they could work, and possible prices in the UAE.

Apple AR glasses

For years, the idea of Apple AR glasses has been circulating. Many expected fully augmented reality spectacles: lightweight glasses capable of overlaying digital information onto the real world. But, for now, that vision appears to be on pause.

Instead, Apple seems to be focusing on AI-powered smart glasses rather than full augmented reality hardware. With the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, costs a whopping Dh13,999 in the UAE, Apple already has a high-end spatial computing device on the market. The glasses project, however, appears to be along the lines of everyday AI assistance.

How Apple’s AI glasses could work

Based on current reports, Apple’s smart glasses will feature two integrated camera lenses. One dedicated to computer vision, and the other for photos and video capture. In addition to the microphones and speakers, we can expect on-device AI processing and full frame integration without an external battery pack.

Initially, Apple reportedly planned to rely on an external battery. Now, it has figured out how to embed all key components directly into the frame

Like Meta’s glasses, Apple’s version would allow users to ask AI questions about their surroundings, take photos and videos hands-free, listen to music, and interact with voice assistants naturally. But Apple may have a major advantage brewing.

According to a report in 9to5Mac, Apple recently acquired a startup called Q.ai for a reported $2 billion. While little is publicly known about the company, one key detail stands out: Q.ai specialised in machine learning systems capable of interpreting silent voice input.

Today’s voice assistants — including Siri — require clearly audible speech. Even whispers can be unreliable, especially in noisy environments, and Q.ai reportedly developed systems that can interpret extremely quiet speech, detect micro facial movements, and understand speech without audible sound. If successfully integrated into Apple’s smart glasses, this technology could allow users to “speak” to Siri without actually speaking out loud. Imagine issuing commands silently in a crowded metro, office, or public space, without drawing attention. That would fundamentally change how people use voice assistants.

Apple AI glasses release date and pricing

There is currently no confirmed release date. However, with development reportedly accelerating and hardware challenges being solved, industry speculation suggests a launch within the next year. If that timeline holds, Apple’s AI glasses could become one of the most talked-about consumer tech releases of the year, especially as AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday devices.

As for pricing, expect the Apple glasses to cost significantly more than the Meta Ray-Bans, currently on sale for Dh1,549 on Noon.