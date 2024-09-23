Anker recalls some power bank models due to fire hazard; what to do if you own one

Photo: Anker

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

Some models of the Anker power banks have been recalled due to a fire risk posed by a manufacturing defect.

Anker Innovations, a tech company established in Silicon Valley in 2011, is known for its charging technology, headphones, speakers and smartphone accessories.

The risk comes from some of the lithium-ion batteries used in the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Customers have been warned not to throw the powerbank in a trash or recycling bin.

The company said "only a small number of batteries (a batch used in the products from January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024) may be affected by this issue"; however, the recall programme is being initiated out of "an abundance of caution."