Animated emojis, saving disappearing messages: WhatsApp announces new features

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 3:12 PM

WhatsApp will soon be rolling out new updates for its users, with some of them being highly anticipated.

Out of the two new features, the ability to save disappearing messages will be rolled out soon. Animated emojis are, however, still being worked on WA Beta Info has said.

Take a look at how these new features can enhance your experience:

Animated emojis

Emojis not enough? The social media messaging app will soon bring out animated emojis.

The new feature is aimed to improve user experience by making messages more fun to share and enhancing communication.

In the below video, shared by WA Beta Info, a party emoji can be seen rotating in an animation.

Designed with the help of Lottie, a library that allows designers to create simple animations, the animated emojis will be sent by default. This means that users may not have control over deciding whether the emoji they send will be animated or not.

The feature will first be released on WhatsApp Desktop beta and will soon appear on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Saving disappearing messages

Some beta users would already be acquainted with this brand-new feature that is currently rolling out across platforms.

The 'keep in chat' feature allows users to save any important messages that could possibly disappear.

However, if a receiver intends to save the message, the sender will be notified. In the notification, the sender can veto the decision, thereby keeping control of the message with the sender itself.

The messages that have been 'kept' will then show up in a separate list called 'Kept Messages' which will appear in the chat info.

